Aua Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aua Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 28,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Delaney Dennis R increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 8,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $112.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average is $107.77.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

