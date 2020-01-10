Aua Capital Management LLC Sells 5,987 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aua Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $45.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.929 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.