Aua Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Aua Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,288.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,332,000 after purchasing an additional 575,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $217.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.20. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $178.35 and a 1-year high of $218.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6426 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

