Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.09 and a 1-year high of $92.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

