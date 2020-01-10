MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MSC Industrial Direct updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.97-1.03 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.97-1.03 EPS.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.34. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

