Aua Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aua Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,175.73.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $938.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,803.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,818.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.