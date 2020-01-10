Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.45-9.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $9.45-9.55 EPS.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $193.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.21. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $155.56 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.45.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

