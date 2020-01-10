SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) is Aua Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Aua Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,713,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 551,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,510,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,991,000 after acquiring an additional 287,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,166,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,029,000 after acquiring an additional 242,522 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 219.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 141,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,896,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHM opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $49.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.