UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51, Bloomberg Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. UniFirst updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.60-7.92 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.60-7.92 EPS.

NYSE UNF opened at $207.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $134.16 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.32 and its 200 day moving average is $197.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNF. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

