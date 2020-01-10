SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Stock Position Reduced by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 30.4% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $36,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $326.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.50. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $255.50 and a 52 week high of $326.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

