BlackCoin (BLK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,775.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $10,775.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Upbit and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00021039 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,706,302 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Upbit, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

