Pivot Token (PVT) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.79 million and $99,200.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.01627383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00183489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00028269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00118495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PVTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.