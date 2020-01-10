Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.09-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3-3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ELAN. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.71.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

