Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Timken reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $786,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick acquired 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.73 per share, with a total value of $62,379.59. Insiders have sold a total of 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 107,557 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 19,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. Timken has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.