MovieBloc (MBL) Hits Market Cap of $5.48 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $492,721.00 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.01627383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00183489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00028269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00118495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,796,659,185 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MBLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.