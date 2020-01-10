Infrastrata (LON:INFA) Posts Earnings Results

Infrastrata (LON:INFA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Infrastrata stock opened at GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.43. Infrastrata has a 1-year low of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.86 ($0.02).
About Infrastrata
