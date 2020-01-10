Infrastrata (LON:INFA) Posts Earnings Results

Infrastrata (LON:INFA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Infrastrata stock opened at GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.43. Infrastrata has a 1-year low of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.86 ($0.02).

About Infrastrata

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the development of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009. InfraStrata plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

