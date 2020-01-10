bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Cap of $6.68 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001866 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $6.68 million and $194.04 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.01627383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00183489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00028269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00118495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 45,679,500 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

