Kcash Reaches Market Cap of $2.02 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $825,594.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

