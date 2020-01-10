CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) versus Pointer Telocation (OTCMKTS:PNTR) Head-To-Head Review

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) and Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get CareView Communications alerts:

CareView Communications has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pointer Telocation has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for CareView Communications and Pointer Telocation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Pointer Telocation 0 2 0 0 2.00

Pointer Telocation has a consensus target price of $15.36, suggesting a potential upside of 0.59%. Given Pointer Telocation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pointer Telocation is more favorable than CareView Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareView Communications and Pointer Telocation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareView Communications $6.10 million 0.13 -$16.08 million N/A N/A Pointer Telocation $77.79 million 1.60 $6.96 million $1.02 14.97

Pointer Telocation has higher revenue and earnings than CareView Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Pointer Telocation shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Pointer Telocation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CareView Communications and Pointer Telocation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareView Communications -214.71% N/A -167.13% Pointer Telocation 6.39% 10.17% 7.31%

Summary

Pointer Telocation beats CareView Communications on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareView Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers SecureView module to monitor and record bedside activity in the patient's room; NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurse's station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients. It also provides Sitter Management Program to monitor patient rooms from nursing station or mobile device; BedView module to monitor the status and availability of facility beds remotely; delivery mechanism for patient education materials; FacilityView module that monitors and records activity in any area that the hospital would desire security cameras to be placed; monitoring system for nursing alerts and reminders; and ulcer management systems. In addition, the company offers CareView Connect, a communications device and mobile monitoring system used with handheld mobile devices; NICUView that provides a live continual feed from the neo-natal intensive care unit allowing parents, friends, or families to view the newborn and obtain clinical information from home; and broadcast systems to broadcast various educational, informational, and service communications to patients and guests. Further, it offers guest services packages, which include PatientView module that allows family members and friends to monitor and videoconference with them in their private rooms; NetView, which allows the patient access to the Internet; MovieView module that provides a selection of movies access to patient, family and/or friends; and BabyView module that allows mothers to view their newborn child. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

About Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services. The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products, such as fleet management products, including remote monitoring and control solutions comprising command and control center, and communications infrastructure; asset management products; and SVR products. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for CareView Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareView Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.