PAX Gold Reaches Market Cap of $13.37 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $13.37 million and approximately $330,828.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,518.66 or 0.19355094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.61 or 0.05919267 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027568 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00036140 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 8,807 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

