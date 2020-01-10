Zacks: Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Yield10 Bioscience’s rating score has declined by 67% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.
Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $0.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Yield10 Bioscience an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
YTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.
Shares of YTEN opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.77.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 995.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.01%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
About Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.
