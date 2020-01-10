Veil (VEIL) Hits One Day Volume of $12,280.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Veil has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Veil has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $12,280.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.01627383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00183489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00028269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00118495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 63,736,365 coins and its circulating supply is 54,895,436 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

