CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $28,741.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.01627383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00183489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00028269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00118495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,031,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,449,321 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOULUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.