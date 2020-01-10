Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LNN opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.15. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $111.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.82.

LNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

