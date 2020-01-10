Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.11.

NYSE:SIX opened at $43.76 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Luther acquired 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,571.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Roedel acquired 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $249,864.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,647.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

