New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on New Relic from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Relic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $69.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.03 and a beta of 0.96. New Relic has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $624,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Insiders have sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 8.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 44.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 51.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 51.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.