Stifel Nicolaus Raises SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $150.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.

SNX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX stock opened at $128.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. SYNNEX has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $33,829.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,705.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $286,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,667.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,364 shares of company stock worth $2,245,328. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 68,714 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.