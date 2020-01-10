McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.78.

NYSE:MCK opened at $141.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.16. McKesson has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $154.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.3% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.8% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

