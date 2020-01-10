WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WIMHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WIMHY opened at $9.85 on Friday. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

