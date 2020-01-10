Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $85.37 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

