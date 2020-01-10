Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,425.59.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,419.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,428.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,340.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,238.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,826,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.