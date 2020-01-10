Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Research Coverage Started at Leerink Swann

Research analysts at Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

RLMD stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.