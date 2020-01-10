Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $179.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $143.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $157.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $115.69 and a 12 month high of $157.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.50. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.