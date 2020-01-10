NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, S&P Equity Research lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $129.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 92,458 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $113,517,000 after buying an additional 145,594 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

