$0.88 EPS Expected for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) to report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.95. Sonic Automotive reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sonic Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,265,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,417. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 237,690 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at $3,763,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 158.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 155,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 61.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 118,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at $2,284,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAH opened at $29.10 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

