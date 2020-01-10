Brokerages Anticipate Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. Calix reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $51,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calix by 10.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 19.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,419,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 234,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calix by 8.8% during the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 110,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.79 million, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.67. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

