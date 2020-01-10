NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.45% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $243.02 on Friday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $245.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $147.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,323 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

