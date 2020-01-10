Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Primo Water posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Primo Water in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of PRMW opened at $11.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $441.00 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Primo Water by 26,645.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

