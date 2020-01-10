Brokerages Expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Post $0.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 39.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMAB. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

OMAB stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

