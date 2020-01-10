NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at S&P Equity Research

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at S&P Equity Research from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. S&P Equity Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

NXPI stock opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

