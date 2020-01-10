Citigroup Lowers Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Underperform

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the programmable devices maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $101.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.19. Xilinx has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at $420,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,888 shares of company stock worth $472,553. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 708.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 59.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

