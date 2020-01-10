Plato Income Maximiser (ASX:PL8) Shares Down 1.3%

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$1.18 ($0.83) and last traded at A$1.18 ($0.83), 757,851 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.19 ($0.84).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.84 million and a P/E ratio of 10.17.

The business also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Plato Income Maximiser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

