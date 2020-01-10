Apache (NYSE:APA) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APA. Bank of America upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of APA opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apache has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.95.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apache will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 56.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 83.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

