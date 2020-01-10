Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Capital lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NYSE:AVA opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. Avista has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avista will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $42,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

