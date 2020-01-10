Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.65.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $2,006,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $374,354,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $313,611,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $216,589,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $195,672,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.