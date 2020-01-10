Templeton Global Growth Fund (ASX:TGG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd (ASX:TGG) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.36 ($0.96) and last traded at A$1.36 ($0.96), 125,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.37 ($0.97).

The company has a market cap of $289.67 million and a P/E ratio of 72.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.25.

Templeton Global Growth Fund Company Profile (ASX:TGG)

Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton Investments Australia Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

