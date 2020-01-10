Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AYX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.72.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $119.11 on Monday. Alteryx has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -595.55, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $665,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $477,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,449,687. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

