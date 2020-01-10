Bmo Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 144.10 ($1.90), 274,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.80 ($1.90).

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $891.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 925.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.39%. Bmo Global Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Anja Balfour purchased 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.46 ($13,077.43). Also, insider Nicholas Bannerman purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,040 ($6,629.83).

