Bmo Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 144.10 ($1.90), 274,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.80 ($1.90).

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $891.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 925.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.39%. Bmo Global Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Anja Balfour purchased 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.46 ($13,077.43). Also, insider Nicholas Bannerman purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,040 ($6,629.83).

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bmo Global Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bmo Global Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Plato Income Maximiser Shares Down 1.3%
Plato Income Maximiser Shares Down 1.3%
Apache Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus
Apache Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus
Avista Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Avista Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Avantor Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co
Avantor Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co
Templeton Global Growth Fund Stock Price Down 1.1%
Templeton Global Growth Fund Stock Price Down 1.1%
Alteryx Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Alteryx Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report