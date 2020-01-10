Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $371.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $419.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BA. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.97.

Shares of BA opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $319.55 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,638,355,000 after buying an additional 275,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,530,420,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,774.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,510,613,000 after buying an additional 3,928,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

