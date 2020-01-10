Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $360.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.97.

Shares of BA stock opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.41. The firm has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a one year low of $319.55 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

